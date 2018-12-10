Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Listed as questionable Monday
Davis (hip) is listed as questionablev for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Davis suffered a hip injury during Sunday's win over the Pistons after colliding with Blake Griffin. While he was able to return, the big man wasn't his usual self, finishing with six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and five blocks in 26 minutes. Look for his status to clear up closer to tipoff.
