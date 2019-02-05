Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Listed as questionable vs. Bulls

Davis (finger) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Reports from Yahoo's Chris Haynes surfaced Tuesday saying that Davis is healthy and wanted to play in the Pelicans' matchup with the Pacers on Monday but was prevented from doing so by the front office. Now, with trade talks surrounding Davis reportedly ongoing, the Pelicans are listing their superstar as questionable for Wednesday's trip to Chicago. This is the team's final game before the trade deadline, and if Davis does end up playing, it'll be a pretty strong indication that not only is the team not moving him before Thursday's deadline, but that they will continue to play him for the rest of the season. That is all circumstantial, however, and it appears as though it's more likely than not that Davis is held out of Wednesday's game.