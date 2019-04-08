Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Listed probable for finale

Davis (back) is listed as probable for Tuesday's regular season finale against Golden State.

Based on how the Pels have handled DAvis over the last few weeks, this designation doesn't mean anything, but there's still a slight chance he could take the floor for what would likely be his final game in a Pelicans uniform. Check for an official update after shootaround Tuesday morning, but the expectation is that Jahlil Okafor will end up making another start at center.