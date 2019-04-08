Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Listed probable for finale
Davis (back) is listed as probable for Tuesday's regular season finale against Golden State.
Based on how the Pels have handled DAvis over the last few weeks, this designation doesn't mean anything, but there's still a slight chance he could take the floor for what would likely be his final game in a Pelicans uniform. Check for an official update after shootaround Tuesday morning, but the expectation is that Jahlil Okafor will end up making another start at center.
More News
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...