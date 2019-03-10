Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Listed with staters
Davis (back) is listed in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Davis was listed as a game-time call after being scratched from Friday's clash with a back issue, but it appears he'll return to game action Sunday. He's logged 22 or fewer minutes in each of his previous seven contests and that trend is expected to continue throughout the remainder of the season.
