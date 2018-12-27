Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Massive double-double in close loss
Davis totaled 32 points (14-26 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in the Pelicans' 122-119 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday.
Davis' scoring and rebounding totals both led the Pelicans on the night, certainly a common refrain for the All-Star big man. The dominating 25-year-old is forging a stellar latter half of December, as he's now scored 26 to 44 points in seven straight games, with all of those performances also qualifying as double-doubles. Davis has been especially active on the boards over the last three, pulling in between 17 and 20 rebounds in those contests.
