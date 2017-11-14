Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Matches career high with seven dimes in Monday's win

Davis delivered 13 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, four blocks, and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 106-105 win over the Hawks.

Davis was dominant despite attempting so few shots and committing his fair share of turnovers (five), as he matched his career high in assists while finishing with a season high in swats. Davis typically provides a lot more scoring -- 24-plus points in 10 of 13 appearances this season, one of which he was forced to exit five minutes in due to injury. However, it's tough to complain about such well-rounded and efficient stats.