Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Misses morning shootaround

Davis (illness) missed morning shootaround Friday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

It's bad news regarding the status of the MVP candidate for Friday's game against the Lakers as Davis was not present during morning shootaround due to an ongoing illness. Davis will probably still end up being a game time decision and another update will likely surface before or after warmups Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories