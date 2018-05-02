Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Monster game for naught in Game 2
Davis totaled 25 points (12-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 15 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals across 43 minutes during New Orleans' 121-116 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series.
Davis tied Jrue Holiday in shot attempts on the Pelicans while pacing the team in both scoring and rebounding. Moreover, the big man's work on the glass represented his best of the Pelicans' six postseason contests thus far.The multi-time All-Star has a pair of double-doubles to open the series, but even his gargantuan efforts have not been sufficient to garner a victory. He'll look to continue providing a similar caliber of production when New Orleans tries to cut their series deficit in half in Friday's Game 3.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in Game 1 loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 28 in Game 3 win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Injures thumb, returns•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Impressive all-around effort in Game 2 win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leads Game 1 win with double-double•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Full line in Wednesday's win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....