Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Monster game for naught in Game 2

Davis totaled 25 points (12-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 15 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals across 43 minutes during New Orleans' 121-116 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series.

Davis tied Jrue Holiday in shot attempts on the Pelicans while pacing the team in both scoring and rebounding. Moreover, the big man's work on the glass represented his best of the Pelicans' six postseason contests thus far.The multi-time All-Star has a pair of double-doubles to open the series, but even his gargantuan efforts have not been sufficient to garner a victory. He'll look to continue providing a similar caliber of production when New Orleans tries to cut their series deficit in half in Friday's Game 3.