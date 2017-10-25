Pelicans' Anthony Davis: MRI on knee comes back clean
Davis had an MRI performed on his left knee after Tuesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, which came back negative, Will Guillory of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Davis banged knees with an opponent on the Trail Blazers during Tuesday's contest, but it appears he's avoided anything serious considering the negative result of his MRI. That doesn't necessarily mean he won't miss any time, however, so consider Davis questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings until his status is updated again at practice later this week.
