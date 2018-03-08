Pelicans' Anthony Davis: MRI on tap Thursday
Coach Alvin Gentry said Davis will undergo an MRI on his left ankle sometime Thursday, Scott Kushner of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
Davis suffered a sprained ankle during the third quarter of Wednesday's game after coming down awkwardly on Kosta Koufos' ankle. After initially attempting to stay in the game, Davis committed a foul on the next possession and subsequently limped to the locker room under own power. He did not return to the contest, finishing the night with 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, five blocks, two steals and one assist across 23 minutes of action. While initial X-rays came back negative, the Pelicans want to play it safe with the superstar and send him for additional tests to make sure he isn't dealing with anything more serious. His status for Friday's game against the Wizards remains up in the air at this point, but things should clear up after his MRI on Thursday.
