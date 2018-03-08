Pelicans' Anthony Davis: MRI reveals sprained ankle

Davis, who underwent an MRI on Thursday, has been diagnosed with a sprained left ankle, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. He is day-to-day and doubtful for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Davis suffered the injury during the third quarter of Wednesday's game against the Kings as a result of landing awkwardly on opposing center Kosta Koufos' ankle. He initially attempted to stay in the game, but committed a foul on the subsequent possession so he could head to the locker room, which he did under his own power. The injury comes at an unfortunate time for both the Pelicans and Davis, as he was averaging 37.7 points, 14.6 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.9 blocks across 39.3 minutes in the nine games prior to Wednesday. More information on his status should arrive following Friday's morning shootaround, though it appears highly unlikely he'll lace up for the contest.