Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Nears triple-double in Wednesday's win

Davis dropped 32 points (13-21 FG, 6-7 FT), 16 rebounds, eight assists, three steals, and three blocks in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 131-112 win over the Rockets.

Davis was downright dominant, dishing out a career-high eight dimes while leading his team to a blowout victory. His improved vision was on full display, as he picked apart Houston's defense, especially when they dared to double team him.