Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Not expected to miss time
Davis (shoulder) plans on playing in the Pelicans' first game following the All-Star break Friday against the Pacers, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Davis stated after the All-Star Game that his early exit was all part of the plan and that his minutes were limited to protect his injured shoulder. The former first-round pick fully intends to play in Friday's matchup, although the Pelicans may be reluctant to clear him in an effort to prevent further damage. Expect another update on the star's availability later in the week.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Likely done for night•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will play in All-Star Game•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Plans to test shoulder pre-game•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Required MRI for shoulder•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Diagnosed with muscle contusion•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Ruled out for second half•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...