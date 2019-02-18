Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Not expected to miss time

Davis (shoulder) plans on playing in the Pelicans' first game following the All-Star break Friday against the Pacers, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Davis stated after the All-Star Game that his early exit was all part of the plan and that his minutes were limited to protect his injured shoulder. The former first-round pick fully intends to play in Friday's matchup, although the Pelicans may be reluctant to clear him in an effort to prevent further damage. Expect another update on the star's availability later in the week.