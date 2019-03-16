Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Not on injury report Saturday

Davis (rest) wasn't on Saturday's injury report and is a good bet to play against the Suns.

Davis was held out for rest purposes for Friday's game against Portland. Given that he wasn't included in the injury report, he'll likely return to his usual post trade-deadline role and play around the 21 minutes he's been averaging for his past seven games.

