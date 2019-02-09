Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Not on injury report
Davis is not listed on the Pelicans' injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies.
It was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Friday that Davis would likely sit out one game of most back-to-back sets and have his minutes limited for the remainder of the season. That held true Friday when he played just 25 minutes in a win over the Timberwolves, and still produced 32 points (11-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-11 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists. It was assumed he would likely sit out Saturday's contest, but his absence from the injury report paints a different picture. As of now it looks like he will start and play a limited workload once again, but expect an update if his status changes.
