Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Off injury report
Davis (finger) is not on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Timberwolves.
Davis was dealing with a sprained left finger before the deadline, which prompted the Pelicans to hold him out. However, now that the deadline has passed and Davis is still on the team, it's unclear how things will proceed. Playing Davis for the remainder of the season also includes injury risk, which would lower his trade value over the summer. The safer thing would be to hold him out, but it's unclear if the league would allow such a high-profile player to be sent home so blatantly.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Won't be traded before deadline•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Expected to be inactive•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Listed as questionable vs. Bulls•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Believed to be healthy•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Cleared to practice•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...