Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Off injury report

Davis (finger) is not on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

Davis was dealing with a sprained left finger before the deadline, which prompted the Pelicans to hold him out. However, now that the deadline has passed and Davis is still on the team, it's unclear how things will proceed. Playing Davis for the remainder of the season also includes injury risk, which would lower his trade value over the summer. The safer thing would be to hold him out, but it's unclear if the league would allow such a high-profile player to be sent home so blatantly.