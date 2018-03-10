Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Officially out Friday
Davis (ankle) has officially been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards,
Davis was deemed doubtful heading into the evening, so this update comes as no surprise. In his absence, Nikola Mirotic and Emeka Okafor figure to carry most of the workload in the frontcourt, while Cheick Diallo should also see some extra run in the rotation. Consider Davis day-to-day heading into Sunday's matchup versus the Jazz.
