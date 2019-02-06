Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Officially out Wednesday

Davis (finger), though technically available, will not play Wednesday against the Bulls as the Pelicans look to preserve his health ahead of the trade deadline, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, the MVP candidate has been medically cleared, but New Orleans will look to protect its asset ahead of Thursday's deadline. If Davis is indeed traded, he should maintain a huge role wherever he lands. If he's not traded, there have been rumors that the Pelicans would prefer to sit him out for the remainder of the season to keep Davis healthy and secure a high draft pick.