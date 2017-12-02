Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Officially ruled out Saturday
Davis (groin) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Portland, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.
Davis sustained a groin injury during Friday's loss to Utah, which forced him out of the game in the fourth quarter after putting up 19 points and 10 rebounds in 32 minutes. As expected, he'll sit out on the second night of the back-to-back set, meaning Dante Cunningham will likely move into the starting five, while DeMarcus Cousins will be leaned upon for even more offensive production.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Doubtful to return Friday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Suffers first career ejection in loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores game-high 23 in Friday's win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...