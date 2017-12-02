Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Officially ruled out Saturday

Davis (groin) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Portland, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Davis sustained a groin injury during Friday's loss to Utah, which forced him out of the game in the fourth quarter after putting up 19 points and 10 rebounds in 32 minutes. As expected, he'll sit out on the second night of the back-to-back set, meaning Dante Cunningham will likely move into the starting five, while DeMarcus Cousins will be leaned upon for even more offensive production.