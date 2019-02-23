Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Out for rest Saturday

Davis is out for rest Saturday against the Lakers.

Davis won't take the court on the second half of a back-to-back set, as the Pelicans are looking to limit his workload for the second half of the season in the hope of preventing an injury. His absence should mean extra playing time for the likes of Julius Randle, Cheick Diallo and Jahlil Okafor.

