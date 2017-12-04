Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Out Monday, considered day-to-day
Davis (groin) will not play Monday against the Warriors, but the Pelicans are considering him day-to-day after an MRI revealed no structural damage.
Davis was removed from Saturday's game against the Blazers and was seen walking with crutches, which was obviously a concerning development for the All-Star forward. While the team waited until Monday morning to release the results of a subsequent MRI, it appears as though Davis has avoided a major injury that would keep him on the shelf for an extended period of time. The Pelicans are officially designating Davis as day-to-day with a left adductor strain, and he could return to action as soon as Wednesday against Denver. For now, though, expect Dante Cunningham to pick up increased minutes Monday night.
