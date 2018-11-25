Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Out Saturday
Davis (hip) is out Saturday against the Wizards.
Davis tested out his hip during pregame warmups but was feeling too much discomfort to play. Julius Randle should see an expanded role as a result.
