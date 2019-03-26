Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Out Tuesday
Davis (back) is out Tuesday against the Hawks, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
As expected, a strained lower back will keep Davis from playing Tuesday. In his place, Jahlil Okafor, Cheick Diallo and Julius Randle are all candidates to see higher usage.
