Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Out vs. Kings

Davis (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings.

No surprise here as Davis was expected to miss the contest after suffering a left knee injury Tuesday night in Portland. The good news is there was no structural damage to All Star's knee but he is still dealing with some soreness -- which will keep him on a game-by-game basis for now. As a result, Darius Miller will get bumped into the starting rotation Thursday, moving Dante Cunningham to power forward. Davis' next opportunity to take the court will come Saturday against the Cavaliers.

