Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Out Wednesday vs. Nuggets
Davis (groin) will not play during Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. When asked about Davis' status, coach Alvin Gentry replied, "I would say that he's out."
This news doesn't come as much of a surprise considering Davis was doubtful heading into the contest. In his stead, Dante Cunningham will likely draw another start at power forward and be one of the main beneficiaries of Davis' absence. Darius Miller and E'Twaun Moore will probably continue to see increased run as well.
