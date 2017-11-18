Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Out with concussion

Davis will not return to Friday's game against the Nuggets after suffering a concussion, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

Davis collided heads with the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic early in the third quarter of Friday's game. After heading to the locker room to enter concussion protocol the Pelicans ruled out a return. The stud big man was in the midst of leading a comeback before suffering the injury. He will end the night with 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal across 21 minutes. His status for Monday's game against the Thunder is presumably up in the air at this point. Dante Cunningham would presumably slide up to power forward should Davis ultimately be forced to miss some time.