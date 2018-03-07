Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Overcomes injury, racks up double-double
Davis provided 41 points (17-31 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 121-116 win over the Clippers.
Davis shook off a rib contusion that forced his temporary exit from the game late in the second quarter to pour in a career-high amount of three-pointers and notch his ninth straight double-double. The 24-year-old was wearing extra padding when he re-entered the contest in the third quarter, a period in which he exploded for 19 points. He came up big again after the Clippers had taken a four-point lead with 2:05 remaining, scoring six straight points, including a tie-breaking jumper with 31 seconds left. The Pelicans are right back in action Wednesday against the Kings, so Davis' status should be updated some time after morning shootaround.
