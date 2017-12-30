Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Paces team in scoring again

Davis managed 33 points (12-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 42 minutes in Friday's 128-120 loss to the Mavericks.

Davis' scoring total led the Pelicans for a second straight game, although he ceded a lot of the heavy lifting on the glass to frontcourt mate DeMarcus Cousins on Friday. The 24-year-old is in the midst of an especially successful stretch from the floor, as he's shot at least 52.4 percent in six of the last seven games and is posting a 56.5 percent success rate overall in December. As long as his often-fickle health endures, Davis naturally retains a spot as an elite fantasy option across all formats.