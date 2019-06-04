Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Pels listening to trade offers
The Pelicans are beginning to listen to trade offers for Davis, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
David Griffin, the Pelicans' new executive vice president of basketball operations, met with Davis last week to discuss the disgruntled big man's future, and while Charania reports that the meeting was "respectful and productive," Davis reiterated his desire to be traded out of New Orleans. The Pelicans won't be truly obligated to deal Davis until February's deadline, but it's likely in the interest of both parties to seek a deal before the start of next season. It's unclear which teams have already been in contact with Griffin, but Charania notes that other executives around the league believe the Lakers, Knicks, Celtics and Nets could offer the strongest packages.
