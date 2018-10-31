Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Plans to play Wednesday
Davis (elbow) is planning on playing Wednesday against the Warriors, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
This isn't an official confirmation, but is consistent with what coach Alvin Gentry stated after morning shootaround. Davis will presumably re-enter the starting five, which would push Julius Randle to the bench.
