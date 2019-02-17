Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Plans to test shoulder pre-game
Davis (shoulder) is expected to test out his bruised left shoulder in pre-game warmups for Sunday's All-Star Game, Marc Stein of The New York Times reports.
Davis received an MRI on the shoulder after exiting Thursday's game against the Thunder, but was diagnosed with a bruise and still hopes to play in Sunday's exhibition. Barring a setback, the 25-year-old seems on track to be available Sunday night for Team LeBron.
