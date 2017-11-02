Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Plays 43 minutes in loss

Davis tallied 24 points (8-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 10 rebounds six assists, three steals and one block across 43 minutes in Wednesday's 104-98 loss to Minnesota.

Davis was excellent in a losing cause yet again on Wednesday. He continues to dominate the opposition on both ends of the court, racking up amazing numbers across the board. There were concerns coming into the season that Davis and DeMarcus Cousins would have a negative effect on each other's fantasy value. This has been laid to rest by the outstanding play of both big men, with the only concern being the lack of depth on the roster. As long as Davis remains healthy, and if the Pelicans can stay competitive, he could make a push to be the number one player in fantasy.