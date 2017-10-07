Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Plays sparingly in loss
Davis tallied 14 points (4-0 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds and two blocked shots across 16 minutes in Friday's 102-91 preseason loss to the Thunder.
Davis' injury struggles are well-documented, so it makes perfect sense that the Pelicans are refraining from putting Davis into action when it isn't necessary. Still, he looked healthy and ready to go on Friday, contributing 16 minutes of floor time. With the enormous potential of Davis and DeMarcus Cousins playing together yet to be fully realized, the addition of Rajon Rondo might help move the ball around a bit better, giving the Twin Towers a better opportunity to put the Pelicans into the playoff conversation this year. Davis will likely be targeted in the first round in all formats.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Takes five threes Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Out for final game Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Lakers•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: WIll not play Saturday vs. Warriors•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Could be rested on back-to-backs•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 41 points and blocks four shots in loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...