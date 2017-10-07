Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Plays sparingly in loss

Davis tallied 14 points (4-0 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds and two blocked shots across 16 minutes in Friday's 102-91 preseason loss to the Thunder.

Davis' injury struggles are well-documented, so it makes perfect sense that the Pelicans are refraining from putting Davis into action when it isn't necessary. Still, he looked healthy and ready to go on Friday, contributing 16 minutes of floor time. With the enormous potential of Davis and DeMarcus Cousins playing together yet to be fully realized, the addition of Rajon Rondo might help move the ball around a bit better, giving the Twin Towers a better opportunity to put the Pelicans into the playoff conversation this year. Davis will likely be targeted in the first round in all formats.