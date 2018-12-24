Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Posts another big performance

Davis generated 26 points (7-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, two steals and four blocks over 40 minutes Sunday against Sacramento.

Davis absolutely packed the stat sheet, although his team would drop the game 122-117. Unsurprisingly, the 25-year-old forward has posted five straight double-doubles and should continue to serve as an elite option in most league formats.