Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Posts another big performance
Davis generated 26 points (7-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, two steals and four blocks over 40 minutes Sunday against Sacramento.
Davis absolutely packed the stat sheet, although his team would drop the game 122-117. Unsurprisingly, the 25-year-old forward has posted five straight double-doubles and should continue to serve as an elite option in most league formats.
