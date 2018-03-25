Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Posts below-average line in loss
Davis logged 25 points (10-22 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, four blocked shots, two steals and an assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 114-91 loss to the Rockets.
Davis was solidly outdueled by Clint Capela in the paint on Saturday, and the All-Star also seemed to struggle without Nikola Mirotic (hip) in the lineup. The Pelicans can't afford another loss if they want to get into the playoffs, and Davis will have added pressure if the team's injury woes continue.
