Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Posts double-double in loss to Knicks

Davis scored 15 points (5-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, four steals, three blocks and two assists in 28 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Knicks.

While he had trouble finding his shot, Davis looked to be in midseason form as a defender and on the glass. The 25-year-old has played 75 games in back-to-back seasons, putting his early-career reputation as a brittle player in his rear view mirror, and a consistent three-point shot remains the only thing missing from Davis' incredible across-the-board fantasy production.