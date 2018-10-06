Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Posts double-double in loss to Knicks
Davis scored 15 points (5-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, four steals, three blocks and two assists in 28 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Knicks.
While he had trouble finding his shot, Davis looked to be in midseason form as a defender and on the glass. The 25-year-old has played 75 games in back-to-back seasons, putting his early-career reputation as a brittle player in his rear view mirror, and a consistent three-point shot remains the only thing missing from Davis' incredible across-the-board fantasy production.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Great all-around effort•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Expected to play 15-20 minutes Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in season-ending Game 5 loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Struggles in Game 4 loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Has his way in Game Three demolition•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Monster game for naught in Game 2•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.