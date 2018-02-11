Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Posts huge double-double in OT win

Davis posted 44 points (16-35 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-14 FT), 17 rebounds, six steals, three blocks and two assists across 50 minutes in Saturday's 138-128 win over the Nets.

Davis logged massive minutes as the contest took two overtime frames to decide, notching his highest scoring total since Jan. 16 and tying his second-highest rebounding output of the season. The six steals tied a career high for the big man, who also dominated as a shot blocker. Davis had a pair of pedestrian outings in his previous two games, but this was a reminder of the otherworldly stat lines he's capable of posting with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) out for the year.