Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Posts huge double-double in OT win
Davis posted 44 points (16-35 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-14 FT), 17 rebounds, six steals, three blocks and two assists across 50 minutes in Saturday's 138-128 win over the Nets.
Davis logged massive minutes as the contest took two overtime frames to decide, notching his highest scoring total since Jan. 16 and tying his second-highest rebounding output of the season. The six steals tied a career high for the big man, who also dominated as a shot blocker. Davis had a pair of pedestrian outings in his previous two games, but this was a reminder of the otherworldly stat lines he's capable of posting with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) out for the year.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Tallies 14 points in blowout loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Game vs. Pacers postponed•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Quiet double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores game-high 38 points Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Fills up box score in Tuesday's loss•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...