Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Posts massive stat line in OT win

Davis recorded 48 points (17-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 12-15 FT), 17 rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots in 50 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 win over the Knicks.

Davis turned in one of the biggest performances of the season on Sunday, as his fantasy point total hovered in the mid-80;s, depending on the scoring format. His last 10 games have been ridiculous, as he's averaged 29.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over that span. There's little question that DeMarcus Cousins will often eclipse Davis' totals, but recently Davis has been the better play.