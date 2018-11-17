Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Pours in 43 points in win

Davis tallied 43 points (16-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-15 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 40 minutes in Friday's 129-124 win over the Knicks.

Were it not for Davis, this contest could have been a blowout for the Knicks, which was the exact opposite of what was expected. Despite being a heavy underdog, the Knicks led for the majority of the game until a fourth-quarter rally saved the game for New Orleans. Davis came through as usual with stellar numbers, further cementing his reliability as a match-proof anchor for fantasy owners. Davis also tends to get as much work as he can handle, so blowout risk isn't a huge concern for the All-Star.