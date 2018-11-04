Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Probable for Monday
Davis (elbow) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Thunder.
Davis has missed three out of the last five games with an elbow sprain. He saw 40 minutes in the Pelicans' last game, so he didn't seem to have any restrictions. All signs are pointing to him playing, but the final call will come prior to Monday's game.
