Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Probable for Monday
Davis (face) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Thunder, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.
While Davis was pulled from Friday's game against the Nuggets with a concussion, he's reportedly since been cleared of the concussion diagnosis and is now just dealing with a contusion of the orbit bone above his right eye. He's likely just got some overall soreness and swelling to the area, but the the fact that he's passed concussion protocol is very encouraging for his status on Monday. If all goes as expected, Davis should take the floor as usual, though another update will likely be provided following the team's morning shootaround.
