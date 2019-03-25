Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Probable for Tuesday

Davis (back) isconsidered probable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

Davis sat out last Wednesday's loss to the Magic, but he played Sunday against Houston, seeing his customary workload of roughly 21 minutes. Davis still managed a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double, but he obviously no longer offers the upside he once did before the minutes restriction was put into place.

