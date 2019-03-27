Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Probable Thursday

Davis (back) is probable for Thursday's matchup against the Kings.

A strained lower back prevented Davis from playing Tuesday, but it appears he'll take the floor against the Kings. He's appeared in eight games this month, averaging 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 steals in 21.3 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories