Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Probable vs. Suns

Davis is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Suns.

At this point, Anthony Davis' injury status should be taken with a grain of sand, as despite being listed as probable for each of the last three games, Davis has remained on the sideline. Consider Davis closer to questionable, as it's unclear why Davis has continued to sit despite his probable tags.

