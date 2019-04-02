Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Probable Wednesday
Davis (back) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Davis has missed four of the last five games due to an ailing back and with the Pelicans well out of playoff contention, there seems to be no hurry from the team to get their star back on the court. If Davis is ultimately ruled out Wednesday, Christian Wood is a prime candidate to see an extended role.
