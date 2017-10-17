Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Probable Wednesday with illness
Davis is dealing with an illness and is considered probable for Wednesday's season opener against the Grizzlies.
This is the first we've heard of Davis being under the weather, though it doesn't appear to be serious considering he's listed as probable. If for some reason he ends up missing Wednesday's contest, Cheick Diallo and Dante Cunningham would likely absorb his minutes at power forward.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Huge double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Plays sparingly in loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Takes five threes Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Out for final game Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Lakers•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: WIll not play Saturday vs. Warriors•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...