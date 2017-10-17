Play

Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Probable Wednesday with illness

Davis is dealing with an illness and is considered probable for Wednesday's season opener against the Grizzlies.

This is the first we've heard of Davis being under the weather, though it doesn't appear to be serious considering he's listed as probable. If for some reason he ends up missing Wednesday's contest, Cheick Diallo and Dante Cunningham would likely absorb his minutes at power forward.

