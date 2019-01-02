Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Probable Wednesday
Davis (illness) participated in morning shootaround and is listed as probable heading into Wednesday's contest against the Nets, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Davis has been hampered with the bug since missing Monday's outing against Minnesota and appears to still be fighting it. However, it's likely that the Kentucky product will play, as he is officially listed as probable Wednesday and will seemingly be a game-time decision for the Pelicans. If for some reason Davis is sidelined Wednesday, center Jahlil Okafor, who started in place of Davis on Monday, will presumably garner a second consecutive start.
