Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable for Friday
Davis (groin) is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with the Kings.
Davis has missed the last three games due to a left adductor strain, though the fact that he isn't being ruled out a day in advance is encouraging that he's nearing a return. Still, Davis will likely need to take part in Friday's morning shootaround in order to be given the green light to play, so look for another update following that session. Dante Cunningham has started the last three games in his place and would likely do so again if Davis can't give it a go. Darius Miller would also likely see increased minutes as well.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Out Wednesday vs. Nuggets•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Doubtful Wednesday vs. Nuggets•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Out Monday, considered day-to-day•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Ruled out Monday vs. Warriors•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Seen on crutches Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Officially ruled out Saturday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.