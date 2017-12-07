Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable for Friday

Davis (groin) is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with the Kings.

Davis has missed the last three games due to a left adductor strain, though the fact that he isn't being ruled out a day in advance is encouraging that he's nearing a return. Still, Davis will likely need to take part in Friday's morning shootaround in order to be given the green light to play, so look for another update following that session. Dante Cunningham has started the last three games in his place and would likely do so again if Davis can't give it a go. Darius Miller would also likely see increased minutes as well.