Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable for Friday

Davis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Davis was held out of Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies after being forced out of Monday's matchup with the Pistons due to a sprained right ankle. Coach Alvin Gentry had initially hoped to get Davis back by Friday's game, and it looks like that's a possibility. Expect another update on the All-Star's status to come after the team's shootaround Friday morning, with Davis likely ending up as a game-time decision.