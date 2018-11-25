Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable for Monday
Davis (hip) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against Boston.
Davis failed to play Saturday due to a hip issue, but he'll have a chance to return to action at home against the Celtics. The Pelicans figures to evaluate him following Monday morning's shootaround to determine his status, so expect another update in the near future.
